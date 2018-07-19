Counterprotesters burn American flag outside office of Maxine Waters

A group of counterprotesters gathered outside the California office of Rep. Maxine Waters Thursday, burning and stepping on an American flag after a group of far-right demonstrators failed to show up.

The Oath Keepers said they would rally against the congresswoman they call a "protest terrorist inciter" early Thursday afternoon, prompting counterprotesters to show up in support of Waters.

A few dozen counterprotesters, including union workers, church leaders, South Los Angeles residents and members of activist groups, gathered outside the office around midday.

Some demonstrators chanted, “Black power,” while other held signs that read, “Resist!”

At some point during the protest, a vehicle with an American flag on the back approached and was stopped by the crowd.

Some protesters opened the car doors while others grabbed the flag as the vehicle drove off.

The flag was then stepped on and set ablaze as someone stoked the flames. A few people cheered and someone yelled, "This is not the American flag, this is their flag."

No one was injured and police made no arrests.

Although Fox News’ attempts to contact Waters’ were unsuccessful, the California Democrat said a day earlier that “the Oath Keepers would like nothing more than to inflame racial tensions and create an explosive conflict in our community,” and she urged counterprotesters to stay away – a call that was ignored.

It remains unclear if the car that drove by Thursday was connected to the Oath Keepers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.