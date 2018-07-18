Secret Service agent died on Trump trip abroad, body returning to US

WASHINGTON- The body of a Secret Service agent who died in Scotland during President Donald Trump's overseas trip was being returned to the United States on Wednesday.

The agency says Special Agent Nole E. Remagen suffered a cerebrovascular accident on Monday during Trump's trip to Belgium, the United Kingdom, Scotland and Finland.

The 19-year veteran died in Scotland on Tuesday. He was surrounded by immediate family and Secret Service colleagues.

Remagen's body was due to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, just outside Washington, on Wednesday afternoon. He is survived by a wife and two young children.

Trump left Scotland on Sunday evening and flew to Helsinki for a Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.