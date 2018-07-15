Hillary Clinton hits Trump over Putin summit, with a World Cup reference

Hillary Clinton hit President Trump on Sunday night over his planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- as she fit in a reference to the World Cup final.

Clinton tweeted: “Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?”

Trump arrived in Helsinki, Finland, earlier Sunday. His Monday meeting with Putin is set to be the first Russian-U.S. presidential summit since 2010. The summit is expected to touch on a variety of issues, including Russian election meddling, Syria, arms control, Putin's 2014 takeover of Crimea from Ukraine and sanctions.

Trump is under heavy pressure to tell Putin to stay out of U.S. elections when they meet, and he said Friday that he would. But many state lawmakers and members of Congress say it's taken far too long, and that Trump's refusal to condemn Russia's interference in the 2016 election complicates efforts to combat future attacks.

Adding to the pressure on Trump is a new Justice Department indictment issued Friday accusing 12 Russian military intelligence officials of extensive hacking in 2016 that was specifically aimed at discrediting Clinton.

Trump tweeted his congratulations to the French National Team soon after the match ended. “Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!” he wrote.

France clinched its second FIFA World Cup title after beating Croatia 4-2 in the finals on Sunday, as Fox News reported — in the highest-scoring final since 1966.

The win marked the second time in 20 years that France has won.

