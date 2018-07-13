Arizona state lawmaker brags about speeding, claims immunity: video

An Arizona lawmaker who was pulled over for speeding claimed he had legislative immunity and said he sometimes drives up to 140 mph.

A law enforcement body cam video posted this week shows state Rep. Paul Mosley after he was stopped March 27 outside Parker, Ariz., a rural area near the California border more than 150 miles west of Phoenix.

"I don't break the law because I can, but because, you know, I'm just trying to get home," Mosley says in the video, which was obtained by Parker radio station KLPZ 1380AM and published on its website ParkerLiveOnline.com.

The video shows a La Paz County Sheriff's deputy warning Mosley to slow down.

Mosley was going 97 mph in a 55 mph zone on state Route 95, the news site reported.

Mosley then says he sometimes drives "130, 140, 120," while trying to get home to surprise his wife. He says he doesn't usually notice how fast he's driving because of his vehicle's nice wheels and suspension.

The lawmaker then told the officer not to waste time on the incident, claiming he has legislative immunity, KLPZ reported, citing the deputy's report.

Mosely on Thursday posted an apology on his Facebook page, referring to the comments to the deputy as a joke.

"My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over," he wrote. “Legislative immunity is a serious responsibility and should not be taken lightly or abused.”

He said his comments to the deputy were inappropriate and showed bad judgment.

While the state constitution does provide for certain kinds of legislative immunity, it's generally intended for actions related to legislative acts, according to a state manual.

A document from November 2002 shared by the House Rules Committee said speeding tickets — as well as violations for driving under the influence — aren't covered.

The incident is under review by Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre.

Mosley, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, was elected in 2016; he is running for another two-year term in November.

The Arizona Fraternal Order of Police withdrew its endorsement of Mosley and condemned his speeding.

"Rep. Mosley's recklessness, his demeanor and his utter disregard for the safety of the public represent the exact opposite of what the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police looks for in an elected official," the group's president John Ortolano said in a statement.

"Potentially lethal speeding isn't a joke. We will not stand with those who think it's acceptable or funny to risk the lives of others while behind the wheel of a lethal weapon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.