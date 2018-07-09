Trump's Supreme Court pick needs Senate approval: A look at the confirmation process

President Trump will announce his pick for a Supreme Court justice on July 9 – less than two weeks after Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the bench.

Trump has narrowed his pick to four judges.

Ahead of the president’s official announcement Monday night, here’s what you need to know about the nomination process.

The nomination

Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas Hardiman, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge have emerged as the top four candidates for Trump, Fox News has previously reported.

Trump is expected to announce his pick July 9 at 9 p.m., he said in a tweet.

The hearing

Once the president announces his nomination to the Court, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing for the nominee to provide testimony and answer questions. This hearing can take multiple days.

After the hearing, the committee will vote, and it typically recommends the nominee to the full Senate for a vote. The committee can give a favorable or unfavorable recommendation – or none at all.

In 1991, Justice Clarence Thomas was sent to the Senate for a vote without a recommendation – favorable or not – from the Judiciary Committee. Robert Bork was sent to the full floor with an unfavorable recommendation in 1987; the full Senate ultimately did not confirm him.

The vote

In order for a Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed, he or she needs to receive a simple majority of 51 votes.

But this wasn’t always the case.

Senate Republicans deployed the so-called “nuclear option” in 2017 in order to ensure Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to the nation’s highest court. This changed the rules, allowing a nominee to be confirmed with only 51 votes instead of 60.

Currently, there are 51 Republican senators and 49 Democrats (which includes two independents who caucus with Senate Democrats).

Republican Sen. John McCain, who has been home in Arizona since December suffering from brain cancer, is unlikely to cast a vote. As he’s received treatment away from Washington, the venerable 81-year-old has missed many key votes in the Senate.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are two other Republican lawmakers the White House might not be able to count as reliable votes as both have typically supported abortion rights. Collins has already said she will not vote to confirm a candidate who would show “hostility” toward Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion.

Both women are being targeted by a liberal group over their vote. However, in 2017 they both voted to confirm Gorsuch, who was confirmed 54-45.

Democrats Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia sided with Republicans in confirming Gorsuch. All three face tough re-election campaigns this year.

If there is a tie on the Senate floor, Vice President Mike Pence would break it, and he would be more than likely vote for Trump’s nominee.

