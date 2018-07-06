Expand / Collapse search
Dershowitz calls out MSNBC host, talks about Martha Vineyard fallout

By | Fox News
close
Dershowitz to Scarborough: Show guts, bring me on your show

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz was once a liberal icon. But now, he has been rendered a non-person because he won't demand President Trump's impeachment. MSNBC went further even suggested Dershowitz is a dupe of Vladimir Putin. Dershowitz challenges Joe Scarborough to bring him on his show. #Tucker

Alan Dershowitz on Thursday asked if MSNBC's Joe Scarborough "has the guts" to invite him on his show after the host justified the Martha Vineyard crowd for shunning the famed professor over his support of President Trump's civil liberities.

“Let’s see if he has the guts to put me on his show so I can tell his viewers the truth,” Dershowitz said about Scarborough to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.

The co-host of “Morning Joe” said Dershowitz deserves the backlash.

"He can't try to undermine Robert Mueller's investigation of Vladimir Putin trying to destroy our democracy, trying to undermine our democracy and then be shocked that he's not allowed to go to the finest spots on Martha's Vineyard.”

- Joe Scarborough

"As my grandmother would say, Alan when you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas," Scarborough said on Thursday on his show. “He can't try to undermine Robert Mueller's investigation of Vladimir Putin trying to destroy our democracy, trying to undermine our democracy and then be shocked that he's not allowed to go to the finest spots on Martha's Vineyard.”

Dershowitz also spoke out again about his recent plights at Martha’s Vineyard, where he said to have been shunned by his fellow liberals over his defense of Trump’s constitutional rights, with one woman even fantasizing about his death.

"At a party this week at Martha's Vineyard, a woman said, 'If Dershowitz was here tonight, I'd stab him through the heart.' This is a Martha's Vineyard woman saying she would stab me through the heart,” Dershowitz said.

The star lawyer said that despite the ostracism from social life, he'll remain a supporter of the Democratic Party, though he’ll continue defending the civil liberties of all Americans, including the President.

“They did this to try to hurt me, but the end result is they’re helping Donald Trump. They are strengthening Donald Trump’s hands,” Dershowitz added.

Lukas Mikelionis is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @LukasMikelionis.