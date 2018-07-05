Trump's Supreme Court candidates: Meet the potential nominees

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that he has narrowed his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to just two or three people.

“I am interviewing some extraordinary talented and brilliant people and I’m very happy that we will pick somebody who will be outstanding for many years to come,” Trump said.

Fox News has learned that Trump has completed the interview process after speaking with six judges: Appeals court judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett, Amul Thapar, Joan Larsen and Thomas Hardiman. The interviews involved seven conversations in all – Trump talked to one candidate twice.

Among those being closely scrutinized are Hardiman, Barrett and Kavanaugh.

Here’s what we know about them:

Thomas Hardiman, blue-collar appeal

Judge Thomas Hardiman may have more humble personal roots than other finalists, but his legal record is just as strong.

His supporters note he was the first in his family to attend college, and drove a taxi to finance his law school education. The fact that he did not attend an Ivy League school (unlike every current member of the high court and the late Justice Antonin Scalia) may appeal to Trump's stated populist sentiments.

Some commentators compare Hardiman favorably to Justice Samuel Alito in terms of personality and jurisprudence. Both served on the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The issues the Massachusetts native has tackled include gun rights. In a 2016 ruling, he backed a decision that said non-violent felons enjoyed the right to carry a weapon.

"Their crimes of conviction were nonviolent and that their personal circumstances are distinguishable from those of persons who do not enjoy Second Amendment rights because of their demonstrated proclivity for violence," Hardiman wrote, showing the measured, non-flashy language that is his trademark.

He also dissented in a court ruling upholding a New Jersey law that mandated potential gun owners show a "justifiable need" to carry a handgun in public. He said the constitutional right "to keep and bear arms" extends beyond the home for self-protection.

One more thing might appeal to Trump: respect for the separation of powers.

"I have no hesitation in applying a law regardless of what I might think about it," Hardiman said during his 2006 Senate confirmation. "I think any good judge recognizes his or her place in our constitutional government, and that place is not to upset the will of the people as expressed through their elected representatives."

Amy Coney Barrett, faith and family

Amy Coney Barrett received a shocking introduction to Washington politics when she faced off with Democratic senators last year at her confirmation hearing for a seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told her bluntly, "The dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern."

Barrett’s response was measured but on point: "If you're asking whether I take my Catholic faith seriously, I do, though I would stress that my personal church affiliation or my religious belief would not bear on the discharge of my duties as a judge."

It is the 46-year-old's perceived views on the intersection of faith and the law that have drawn praise from conservatives – and concern among progressives.

She told a 2006 Notre Dame Law School graduating class “your legal career is but a means to an end, and … that end is building the kingdom of God. … If you can keep in mind that your fundamental purpose in life is not to be a lawyer, but to know, love and serve God, you truly will be a different kind of lawyer.”

The rhetoric matches that of her mentor Scalia, for whom she clerked in 1998. She recalled he was a tough but fair boss. “In these conferences where you debated the merits of cases, you had to be on your feet, know your stuff inside and out, you had to be articulate.”

Like the late justice, Barrett has a large family – she's the mother of seven children.

Barrett has talked about the challenges of juggling a busy home life with a career as a law school professor. But it was her successful political “audition” to serve as a judge that – sources say – impressed the White House. Much of the focus was on abortion rights.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked her, “And you have no personal beliefs as to whether Roe was correctly decided?”

Barrett’s response on the Roe v. Wade landmark ruling: “I’m sure every nominee before you would have personal beliefs about that precedent and many others. But all nominees are united in their belief that what they think about a precedent should not bear on how they will decide cases."

She was more pragmatic two years ago – just days before the presidential election – about the chances that Roe v. Wade would be overturned in coming years: "I don't think the core case -- Roe's holding that women have a right to abortion -- I don't think that will change, but I think the question of whether people can get late-term abortions -- how many restrictions can be put on clinics -- I don't think that will change."

Brett Kavanaugh, steady insider

The federal appeals court here in Washington is seen as a professional stepping-stone to the Supreme Court. Three current justices (John Roberts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Clarence Thomas) served on that bench before joining the high court, as did Scalia. Now Judge Brett Kavanaugh is poised to make the leap, though if history is any guide, he could face an especially tough Senate confirmation.

It is the image that may cement – or sink – the Supreme Court aspirations of Kavanaugh.

His elevation to the federal appeals court was celebrated with a Rose Garden swearing-in by a fellow Catholic who's now retiring from the bench, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom Kavanaugh served as a law clerk in 1993.

Front and center: His former boss, President George W. Bush, the man who nominated him.

"I chose Brett because of the force of his mind, the breadth of his experience and the strength of his character,” said Bush.

The former loyal aide to Bush served as a White House lawyer and staff secretary.

As an aide, Kavanaugh traveled in top D.C. legal and political circles, earning the confidence of power players like Karl Rove. His detractors this week began circulating a photo of Rove with his arms around Kavanaugh, to highlight the close Bush ties, which some conservatives see as a concern.

And concern from the left. Kavanaugh’s judicial nomination came after two years of contentious delay tactics by Democrats – who claimed Kavanaugh was overly partisan.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was unsparing. “You could not think of another nomination, given Mr. Kavanaugh’s record, more designed to divide us. This nomination appears to be judicial payment for political services rendered.”

Sources said at the time they believed opposition from the left was fueled by concerns that Kavanaugh could one day have a seat on the Supreme Court.

"I consider myself a Republican, I am a supporter of President Bush,” Kavanaugh said at his 2004 hearing.

Those close ties may now create concern from the current president -- given Trump's past rhetorical run-ins with the Bushes.

Trump in 2008 seemed to back impeaching President Bush for the Iraq war -- which Trump said would be a quote "wonderful thing."

And candidate Trump in 2016 had repeated verbal clashes during the primaries with rival Jeb Bush -- the former Florida governor.

As for Kavanaugh, he brings a stellar resume -- law school at Yale, and a stint as a top deputy to Special Prosecutor Ken Starr's probe of Bill Clinton that led to the president's impeachment.

On the bench, the 53-year-old has been a reliable conservative on his court -- reining in dozens of administrative decisions of the Obama White House.

But conservatives are at odds over whether a 2015 ruling on ObamaCare signaled his implicit support of the law.

And there’s debate as to whether Kavanaugh would limit access to abortion — since he has never directly confronted the issue as a judge—and hasn’t said publicly whether he’d overturn Roe v. Wade.

But just days ago, he dissented in the appeals court decision that allowed amn undocumented pregnant teen to get an abortion.

Despite his sold conservative credentials, there is some concern among Trump supporters who fear that Kavanaugh is too much the "D.C. insider," having been born, raised and thriving in the Washington "swamp."

Solidifying his insider status, Kavanaugh married President Bush's personal secretary, the former Ashley Estes.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Judson Berger contributed to this report.