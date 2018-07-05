Bill Shine, former Fox News executive, named deputy White House chief of staff

President Trump has formally named former Fox News co-president Bill Shine as White House deputy chief of staff.

Shine’s title will be assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.

“He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role,” the president said of Shine in a statement.

Shine was accompanying Trump to a rally with supporters in Montana later Thursday, in his first such trip in the new role.

Shine resigned from Fox News in May 2017, nine months after he was named co-president along with Jack Abernethy. He had been with the channel since its founding in 1996.

Trump has been searching for a replacement for Hope Hicks, who resigned as White House communications director in February -- shortly after she said to lawmakers that she occasionally told "white lies" on the president's behalf.

At the time, Hicks denied that she had been untruthful in any matter relevant to the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

