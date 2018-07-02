GOP candidate Katie Arrington shares photo from hospital

South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington thanked her family and supporters in a Facebook post Sunday, sharing a photo of herself recovering in the hospital.

Arrington, a state representative, was seriously injured in a car accident last month when a driver traveling in the wrong direction hit her car, injuring both Arrington and a friend. The other driver was killed.

“Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state and nation for your prayers and support,” Arrington, 47, said in the Facebook message. “Thank you to the incredible EMTs and paramedics, sheriff deputies, and Good Samaritans on the scene for saving Jackie’s and my life. Thank you to the amazing doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and staff at [the Medical University of South Carolina] for your continued care.”

“Most importantly, thank you, Heavenly Father, for letting me continue my work on this earth as a mother, grandmother, and public servant,” she continued.

Arrington also shared a photo of herself in the hospital, sitting up and looking out the window in Charleston.

She posted a similar message of gratitude on Twitter where she also shared a passage from the book of Psalms: "I love the Lord, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. Because he turned his ear to me, I will call on him as long as I live."

This was the first time Arrington herself was able to share updates to social media, according to The State newspaper. Campaign manager Michael Mulé had previously given updates.

Arrington suffered a fracture in her back, several broken ribs and other injuries that required her to undergo surgery, including the removal of a part of her small intestine and a portion of her colon. She also sustained small bowel injuries and was bleeding from her abdominal wall.

After she was taken off a ventilator last week, Arrington’s doctors said she was “recovering well.” She is expected to return to the campaign trail.

Joe Cunningham, Arrington’s Democratic opponent, suspended his own campaign while she recovers -- a decision that earned him praise from South Carolina Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott.

Arrington defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford, a Republican, in a South Carolina primary last month. She was endorsed by President Trump prior to her election.

Authorities identified Helen White, 69, as the wrong-way driver who was killed in the accident. Her son reportedly said his mother had difficulties seeing at night.

After the accident, Trump said he was praying for Arrington in a tweet.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.