Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Eric Trump rushes into NYC traffic to save ailing woman

By Paul Bedard | Washington Examiner
President Trump’s son Eric Trump last week rushed to the aid of a woman who passed out near a train station, dodging rush-hour traffic to chase down a passing ambulance.

President Trump’s son Eric Trump last week rushed to the aid of a woman who passed out near a train station, dodging rush-hour traffic to chase down a passing ambulance.  (Reuters)

An ordinary morning in New York City last week for President Trump’s son Eric Trump abruptly turned frantic when he rushed to the aid of a woman who passed out near a train station, dodging rush-hour traffic to chase down a passing ambulance.

According to an eyewitness account provided to Secrets, Trump and his security detail stopped to tend to the unidentified woman outside of the F train stop near 57th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Our tipster, who requested anonymity, said Trump then spotted a passing ambulance and rushed to stop it.

“I watched as Eric looked up, spotted an ambulance slowly passing by on 6th, ran into traffic -- almost getting hit by a bicyclist -- and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention,” said the observer.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM WASHINGTON EXAMINER