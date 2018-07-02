Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocks Dem senator who warned far left can't win the Midwest

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-declared socialist who defeated fourth-ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley of New York last week, shot back Sunday at a sitting Democratic senator who questioned the efficacy of embracing the far left in a presidential race.

Appearing on the Sunday morning talk show circuit on CNN, Sen. Tammy Duckworth said such a strategy would be destined for failure in the Midwest, which the Illinois Democrat said would be critical to winning a presidential race. “And I don’t think you can go too far to the left and still win the Midwest — coming from a Midwestern state," she said.

She further opined that the socialist policies Ocasio-Cortez openly espouses are the “future of the Bronx, where she is," and not the "industrial Midwest."

As a rebuttal, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the success Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had during the 2016 Democratic primaries against Hillary Clinton.

