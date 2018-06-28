Trump to meet with Putin next month in Helsinki, White House announces

President Trump’s upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, the White House announced Thursday.

The White House announced that the two will discuss “relations between the United States and a range of national security issues” when they meet.



The meeting will take place as part of Trump’s trip to Europe.



The meeting comes amid FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has been critical of the probe, denying any collusion and arguing that the Democrats should be investigated instead. He's also given conflicting statements about the role Russia played in 2016 interference -- but on Thursday echoed Russian denials, amid planning for the summit.



“Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!” he tweeted Thursday.



“Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!” he added.

The announcement comes a day after National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Moscow officials for the summit. On Wednesday Trump said they would discuss Syria and Ukraine among other issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

