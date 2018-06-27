'Sarah Sanders welcome any time,' NY restaurant's sign says

A restaurant in New York received the praise of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Tuesday after posting a sign outside that said Sarah Sanders was “welcome any time.”

The father of the White House press secretary, who was booted from a Virginia-based restaurant on Friday, shared a photo on Twitter of an orange sign posted outside Kipps Restaurant.

“OPEN! BREAKFAST SARAH SANDERS WELCOME ANY TIME,” the message said.

The former Arkansas governor mused that the South Wales, N.Y. eatery, “looks like my kind of place!”

John Kipp, the owner of the restaurant, told Fox News on Wednesday that he supports Sanders and didn't agree with what happened to her, saying he felt it was "a nasty thing to do."

He added that he's been an ardent supporter of President Trump, even throughout the campaign.

The post comes after Sanders was refused service at The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia last week, sparking the ire of her father.

He said Monday on “The Intelligence Report with Trish Regan,” that after departing the establishment, his daughter was heckled before a family member stepped in.

“In fact, a little known part of this story, is that after Sarah and her husband left and the family relocated to a restaurant across the street, the owner of the Red Hen then organized an effort to go and scream at them from the sidewalk at the other restaurant,” Huckabee claimed.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkerson, told The Washington Post that she’s “not a huge fan of confrontation” but “this feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

She recalled speaking to Sanders, telling the outlet that “I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion.”

“I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” she reportedly said, before ultimately asking her “to leave.”

Sanders’ confirmed the encounter, tweeting Saturday: “Last night I was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

