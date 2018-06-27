Bill Shine, former Fox News co-president, to take on senior communications role at White House

Bill Shine, a former co-president of Fox News, will take on a senior communications role for President Trump, Fox News confirmed Wednesday.

Shine's specific title is unclear, but it likely will be a deputy chief of staff-level position. Shine met with Trump to discuss the job Wednesday morning.

Sources tell Fox News that Shine has discussed a White House position with Trump on two other occasions, but both times the potential appointment fell through.

Shine resigned from Fox News in May 2017, nine months after he was named co-president along with Jack Abernathy. He had been with the channel since its founding in 1996.

Trump has been searching for a replacement for Hope Hicks, who resigned as White House communications director this past February -- shortly after she said to lawmakers that she occasionally told "white lies" on the president's behalf.

At the time, Hicks denied that she had been untruthful in any matter relevant to the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.