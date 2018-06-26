Supreme Court rules for crisis pregnancy centers in free speech dispute

The Supreme Court rules Tuesday in favor of pro-life groups that counsel pregnant women to make choices other than abortion, invalidating a California law requiring them to prominently post information on how to obtain a state-funded abortion.

The court, in a 5-4 ruling, said the state law probably violates the Constitution. The court also cast doubts on similar laws in Hawaii and Illinois.

Pro-life groups had challenged government requirements that they prominently post information on how to obtain a state-funded abortion and that unlicensed centers provide disclaimers to potential clients that they are not a licensed medical facility.

The California law took effect in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.