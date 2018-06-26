Rep. Joe Crowley defeated in Democratic primary upset by newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Joe Crowley, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus who was thought by some to be a future Speaker of the House, suffered a shocking primary defeat in New York's 14th House District Tuesday.

With 87 percent of precincts reporting, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- who has never held elected office -- led Crowley by approximately 3,600 votes.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Bernie Sanders supporter who has called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), had gained the endorsement of several left-wing groups, including MoveOn and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Soon after The Associated Press called the race, the New York City branch of the DSA tweeted congratulations to Ocasio-Cortez, saying that her victory proved "that working class people are hungry for a voice in politics."

The National Republican Campaign Committee also celebrated the defeat of "poor Joe Crowley."

"House Democrats, hoping for a post-Pelsoi era, are now left leaderless," NRCC spokesman Matt Gorman said. "The only person happier tonight than Nancy Pelosi is the NRCC."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.