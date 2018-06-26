Peter Strzok heading to Hill for closed-door interview with House lawmakers

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation after sending several anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 presidential election, will voluntarily appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Strzok was willing to testify before Congress without an immunity deal, and that he would not invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Despite his purported willingness, the agent was subpoenaed Sunday to appear on Capitol Hill Wednesday at 10 a.m. because he would not agree to a specific date.

Fox News learned Tuesday that the subpoena was no longer valid because Strzok voluntarily agree to appear for a closed-door interview.

Sources on the Hill told Fox News that the force of a subpoena was not necessary and that the committee plans to bring Strzok back in the near future for public testimony, something the president said was necessary.

President Trump took to Twitter Monday night to blast Strzok, arguing that the hearing should be televised.

“The hearing of Peter Strzok and the other hating frauds at the FBI & DOJ should be shown to the public on live television, not a closed door hearing that nobody will see. We should expose these people for what they are - there should be total transparency,” the president tweeted.

Strzok was removed from Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections after it was revealed that he'd sent several anti-Trump text messages to former FBI colleague and lover Lisa Page during the presidential campaign.

A report last month by the Justice Department's inspector general detailed texts between the pair.

In a text from Strzok to Page dated Aug. 15, 2016, the pair discussed “an insurance policy” in the event that Trump went on to win the presidential election.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” the text read.

Page also text Strzok that month saying that Trump was "not ever going to become president, right? Right?!"

"No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok responded.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, Chad Pergram and Matt Richardson contributed to this report.