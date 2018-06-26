DOJ watchdog report sheds light on love lives of 2 more anti-Trump FBI employees (and their emoticons)

The Justice Department watchdog's bombshell report on the FBI's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation shed light on anti-Trump texts from two other FBI employees, beyond bureau lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

All four worked under the leadership of former FBI Director James Comey, looking into Clinton's use of a private server for government business while she was secretary of state during the Obama administration.

Aside from the frequent texting between Strzok, an FBI agent, and Page, a bureau lawyer assigned to the Office of General Counsel, two others labeled "Agent 1" and “Agent 5" on Comey's team were in a personal relationship that predated Operation Midyear, the FBI name for the investigation.

According to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report, on page 411, Agents 1 and 5 also were consumed with texting -- even using "sick face" emoticons when sharing their disgust for then-candidate Donald Trump and his supporters. The report noted that Agent 1 and Agent 5 married each other after the 2016 election. In addition, the OIG report noted, "Neither Agent 1 nor Agent 5 was assigned to the FBI's Russia investigation or the special counsel investigation."

Fox News can confirm the identity of Agent 5: Sally Anne Moyer. Her husband is Agent 1. He was one of the two FBI agents who interviewed Hillary Clinton at FBI headquarters on July 2, 2016.

Moyer is an attorney who was assigned to work for Trisha Anderson in the FBI's Office of Deputy General Counsel. The married agents still work for the bureau.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During last week's House hearing with DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., questioned Horowitz. The congressman brought up one exchange suggesting the FBI gave "false information" to the IG about Agent 5, whom he identified as Sally Moyer, saying she was not working in counterintelligence.

Moyer and Agent 1, whose name has not yet been officially confirmed, were not shy about using emoticons on their FBI-issued devices. Their text messages exploded on Oct. 28 after the FBI reopened the email investigation, announcing that State Department emails had been found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop, just days before the hotly contested U.S. presidential election. The IG report noted the "sick face" emoticon usage in their exchange.

Oct. 28, 2016:

13:46:48, Agent 5: "jesus christ… Trump: Glad FBI is fixing 'horrible mistake' on clinton emails… for f---'s sake."

13:47:27, Agent 5: "the f---'s sake part was me, the rest was Trump."

13:49:07, Agent 1: "Not sure if Trump or the fifth floor is worse…"

13:49:22, Agent 5: "I'm so sick of both…"

13:50:25, Agent 5: "+o( TRUMP"207

13:50:30, Agent 5: "+o( Fifth floor"

13:50:34, Agent 5: "+o( FBI"

13:50:44, Agent 5: "+o( Average American public"

The OIG report also notes that one day after Comey's July 5, 2016, announcement declaring Clinton had been "extremely reckless" but not "grossly negligent" in her email practices, Agent 1 was bragging about his participation in Clinton's interview at FBI headquarters.

On July 6, Agent 1 texted yet another FBI employee: "...I'm done interviewing the President -- then type the 302. 18 hour day...."

FBI Employee: "you interviewed the president?"

Agent 1: "You know -- HRC" (Hillary Rodham Clinton)

Agent 1: "future pres" ... "Trump can't win" ... "demographics dont line up."... "America has changed"

As stated in the OIG report, Agent 1's responsibilities during the Clinton server investigation included conducting witness interviews.

Moyer's duties were described in the OIG report: "As a member of the filter team, Agent 5 was responsible for identifying privileged communications among the materials obtained by the FBI to ensure that they were not reviewed by the investigative team."

Both Agent 1 and Moyer explained how they believed text messages were a "private" outlet, not retained by the FBI. The OIG report said these and other text messages between Strzok and Page “were never private” because they were exchanged on “government system and devices.”

The OIG report stated, "Both Agent 1 and Agent 5 apologized for their use of instant messaging in this manner and told us that they were embarrassed."

"We asked Agent 5 how she would respond to someone who read these messages and concluded the opinions expressed in them impacted the Midyear investigation. Agent 5 stated: 'Well, I can see someone who doesn't know us at all saying the same, wondering, I guess, if [our political beliefs] could have impacted [the Midyear investigation]. I can tell you in no way did my political or what I understand of [Agent 1], no political anything is going to interfere with us doing our job as professionals. I can see me going into these rants.'"

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.