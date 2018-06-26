Expand / Collapse search
Comey hopeful Trump won't be re-elected: the American people will 'tire of him'

By David Rutz | Washington Free Beacon
Trump doubles down on criticism of James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey was cautiously hopeful in a recent interview that President Donald Trump won't be re-elected, saying he felt the American people "will tire of him" because Trump "threatens what is essentially America."

He also revealed his desire for Democrats to nominate a candidate in 2020 who could appeal to the "great middle."

"The rhythm of history, of American history, tells us that eventually, the American people in their great mass will tire of him and come to realize that he threatens what is essentially America, which is our values," he told The Economist podcast host Anne McElvoy.

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, appears in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 10, 2017, and FBI Director James Comey appears at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2014. Comey is making his first public comments since being fired by President Donald Trump and, according to his prepared remarks, will talk about the president's efforts put the investigation behind him. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, left, and Susan Walsh, File)
Former FBI Director James Comey said he is hopeful that Trump won't get re-elected, suggesting the American people "will tire of him."  (AP/Reuters)

"You're starting to see a little of that with the treatment of children at the border, but if history is a guide, and I believe it is, the American people will tire of the show, and come to see that whatever trade they convinced themselves was worth it to elect such a person, it isn't in the long run worth it to trade our values for the rhetoric, the promises of a particular person like that," Comey said.

Comey said he wanted to be part of a conversation to "awaken the giant" and have the American people realize a threat to their values "transcends politics."

