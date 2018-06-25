Porn star's lawyer Michael Avenatti accuses feds of cancelling meeting with Stormy Daniels

Porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti on Sunday accused federal prosecutors of cancelling the meeting with his client regarding the investigation into President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen after it somehow leaked to the media.

“So I was just informed by the US Attys office that they are canceling the meeting tomorrow scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the meeting and they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices,” Avenatti tweeted.

“If they consider this a big deal, how will they ever bring any serious criminal charges against Cohen et al., let alone handle a trial, in such a high profile matter? We have bent over backwards to accommodate them. This is unheard of. We remain willing to cooperate but something isn’t right,” he added.

In an email published by Avenatti, he said the reasons for cancellation are “ridiculous” and urged the federal prosecutors to meet with him and his client.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was expected to meet Monday with attorneys from the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which oversaw the April FBI raid that resulted in millions of paper and electronic records being seized, Politico reported.

Cohen is facing questions related to the allegations of bank fraud and possible campaign finance law violations in relation to a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels amid the 2016 presidential election over claims she had a 2006 fling with the Trump.

Cohen hasn’t yet been charged with any crime, though experts believe Cohen will face charges of campaign violation law as the payment’s purpose was to avoid negative publicity to the Trump campaign in the final weeks of the election.

The president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said the payment was made to “resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President’s family. It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not.”

Daniels is suing Trump and Cohen, arguing that an October 2016 non-disclosure agreement is void because Trump never signed it. Daniels also sued Trump for defaming her after saying the alleged sexual encounter never happened and she fabricated the story.