GOP House candidate Katie Arrington undergoes surgeries after car crash

South Carolina lawmaker and Republican U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington underwent two major surgeries Sunday, two days after she was seriously injured in a car accident.

Spokesman Michael Mule said the initial surgery was a follow-up to initial surgery on Arrington's abdomen, while the second was for a spinal fracture and lasted about six hours. He said that Arrington "will have no neurological deficits or limitations moving forward [and] is expected to be out of bed and walking as early as the next few days."

"Katie may require one more minimal procedure, but that is not certain at this time," Mule added. "It is still expected that Katie will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and will make a full recovery."

Arrington defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford earlier this month in a Republican primary to represent South Carolina's 1st U.S. House District.

Authorities have said Arrington and a friend were traveling south Friday evening on U.S. Highway 17 when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction hit theirs. The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. The driver of Arrington's vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Arrington's Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, announced Saturday that he was suspending all campaign activities until further notice in response to Arrington's "terrible accident."

