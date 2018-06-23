Protesters taunt DHS boss Kirstjen Nielsen outside her home

A cabal of protesters gathered outside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Virginia townhouse Friday morning, blasting audio of crying immigrant children and chanting “No justice, no sleep.”

The small crowd of about two dozen protesters was led by CREDO Action, a progressive grassroots organization. Video posted to social media shows the protesters repeatedly yelling, “Shame!” as Nielsen leaves her home and enters a vehicle.

“History will remember you!” shouted one protester with a British accent. “You belong in the Hague! You’re a modern-day Nazi!”

Heidi Hess, the group’s co-director, called Nielsen a “child snatcher” in a statement. She said it’s important to “shine a spotlight” on the people responsible for what’s happening “on the border and detention centers.”

Some Democratic lawmakers lauded the protesters.

“Walking in @SecNielsen DC area neighborhood to remind her @ neighbors snatching from is wrong!” U.S. Rep. David Bowen of Wisconsin tweeted.

“Good morning @SecNielsen. Kids don’t sleep in peace. You don’t sleep in piece,” tweeted David Leopold, a former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

On Tuesday, Nielsen was chased out of a D.C.-area Mexican restaurant by another left-wing political activist group.

The group included an employee of the U.S. Department of Justice, Fox News reported.

Numerous protests have broken out across the country in reaction to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face being prosecuted.

More than 2,300 children were taken from their families since the policies’ enactment, but after public outcry, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be reunited. But the reversal led to only more confusion, as parents were left searching for their children.

More protests and rallies are scheduled this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, where the state's Democratic convention is being held. More than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in McAllen and Los Fresnos.

Another protest is scheduled in Homestead, Fla.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.