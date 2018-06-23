Katie Arrington, who ousted Rep. Mark Sanford in primary, seriously injured in car crash

Katie Arrington, who ousted incumbent South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford in a Republican congressional primary this month, was seriously injured in a car accident on Friday -- in a wreck that left one person dead.



In a statement posted to Facebook, her campaign said that she underwent surgery after she was injured when a driver traveling in the wrong direction hit her vehicle. A friend who was also in the car was seriously injured.

The Post and Courier reported that the driver in the other vehicle died at the scene.



Her office said that she suffered a fracture in her back, several broken ribs and other injuries that required surgery including the removal of part of her small intestine and a portion of her colon.



“Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stint,” the statement said. “Additional surgeries will be required including one likely today; and it is likely that Katie will remain hospitalized for the next two weeks.”



“As her family asked last night, Katie asks for your continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased's family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend.”

Arrington's Democratic rival, Joe Cunningham, said that he was suspending his campaign until futher notice.

Arrington’s shock primary win over Sanford made national headlines as a rebuke of Sanford’s “Never Trump”-style rhetoric and his career bedeviled by scandal.

Arrington, a state representative and a relative political newcomer, secured Trump’s support hours before the primary ballot. She had been vocal in her backing of Trump and had used Sanford’s criticism of the president as a cornerstone of her campaign.

"I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love," tweeted Trump ahead of the primary. "She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!"

“It was amazing. It definitely kept us from a run-off,” Arrington said on “Fox & Friends” about the president’s intervention.

Trump would reportedly go on to mock Sanford at a meeting with House Republicans: "I want to congratulate Mark on a great race.”



