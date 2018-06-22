FBI agent Peter Strzok subpoenaed to testify by House Judiciary Committee

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent facing criticism following a series of anti-Trump text messages, was subpoenaed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee next week, Fox News confirmed Friday.

Even though Strzok was already willing to go before Congress, the committee issued the order because he wouldn’t confirm a specific date to appear.

He’s now been subpoenaed to Capitol Hill on June 27 at 10 a.m. and his appearance will be closed, Fox News has learned.

An attorney for the embattled FBI agent confirmed to The Washington Post on Sunday that Strzok wouldn’t plead the Fifth and was willing to testify without securing an immunity deal.

"[Strzok] thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured and he wants an opportunity to remedy that," said Strzok attorney Aitan Goelman.

When previously contacted by Fox News, Goelman confirmed the statement he gave to the Post was accurate.

News of the subpoena comes days after Strzok was "escorted" out of the FBI building.

Strzok was involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation before eventually getting taken off following the revelation of the anti-Trump text messages with his bureau colleague and lover, Lisa Page.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the Clinton email investigation, which was released last week, revealed a text sent by Strzok to Page.

The IG report said Page texted Strzok in August 2016, prior to then-candidate Donald Trump's election night win, saying "[Trump's] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!"

"No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok responded.

