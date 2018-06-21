'Was that a man or a woman?': Trump mocks man-bunned protester in Minnesota

President Trump mocked a protester over his man-bun as he was booted from a rowdy rally in Duluth on Wednesday night.

"Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do," Trump said as the protester was escorted out by security. "I couldn't tell. Needs a haircut."

The protester, who with another person was holding a picture of Trump, was removed from the Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn., to chants of “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump advised: "Go home to your mom, darling. Go home."

The demonstrator was later identified as Sam Spadino. The Duluth News Tribune reported he traveled two and a half hours from Minneapolis along with friend Kelly Richard with the goal of getting inside the rally and disrupting it.

When they were about 15 feet from the president, they began to yell and call him a rapist before security removed them.

Richard told local media that as security was taking her away, Trump supporters spat on her and yelled.

"It was sick," Richard said. "It was disgusting to see people support this man."

Coming only hours after Trump signed an executive order stopping the controversial practice of separating children from parents who came to this country illegally, the president and his supporters were met with numerous protests during his brief visit to Minnesota.

More than 1,000 people marched past the arena on Wednesday, drawing taunts and middle fingers from some Trump supporters. And following the speech, two protesters were handcuffed after they refused to stop yelling at and crowding a supporter of the president outside the arena.

The two were cited and released – one for disorderly conduct and the other for obstructing the legal process.

Despite the protests, Duluth police said the day remained relatively civil as thousands of supporters greeted the president in the arena.

“Thousands of people and overwhelming civility was a good day for Duluth,” Police Chief Mike Tusken wrote on Facebook.

The Duluth rally was Trump's first in a blue state since taking office. He narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016. And with the industrial and upper Midwest looming large for Trump's re-election hopes, the president vowed to spend more time there before 2020.

"You know, I hate to bring this up, but we came this close to winning the state of Minnesota," the president said. "And in two and a half years, it's going to be really easy, I think."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.