Conservative immigration bill fails in House, GOP leaders delay vote on compromise measure

An immigration overhaul backed by conservatives failed in the House on Thursday, as GOP leaders abruptly delayed a vote on a compromise measure amid party divisions.

While the conservative version was expected to fail, House leaders were hoping the separate compromise measure might have a chance.

But tensions are running high over the debate on family separations at the border.

President Trump's sudden executive action over the border crisis stemmed some of the urgency for Congress to act. But House GOP leaders still were pulling out the stops to bring reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm election.

That vote is now set for Friday.

Passage of the bill was always a long shot, but failure may now come at a steeper price as Republicans -- and Trump -- have raised expectations that, as the party in control of Congress and the White House, they can fix the nation's long-standing immigration problems.

"This is a bill that has consensus. This is a bill that the president supports. It's a bill that could become law," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.