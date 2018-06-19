Trump's 2020 campaign manager says 'time to fire Sessions,' end Mueller probe

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager called Tuesday for Trump to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

"Time to fire Sessions ... End the Mueller investigation," Brad Parscale wrote on Twitter. "You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you ... The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all."



Parscale was the digital operations guru for Trump’s 2016 campaign and was credited with pushing the campaign to invest in social media and Facebook in particular.

Parscale was reacting to the Department of Justice inspector general report, which was released last week and criticized FBI officials including former FBI chief James Comey over their handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.



Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed Tuesday that he is also investigating whether FBI official Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump bias factored into the launch of the Russia probe. The report itself included multiple examples of anti-Trump texts from Strzok and others around the time the Russia probe was being launched.

Sessions has been in Trump’s crosshairs ever since he recused himself from investigations related to the Trump campaign in early 2017.

Trump has repeatedly said he would not have appointed Sessions if he knew that he would recuse himself, though the AG was one of Trump’s earliest supporters and has been central in enforcing Trump’s priorities on immigration.

"The attorney general made a terrible mistake when he did ... he certainly should have let us know if he was going to recuse himself and we would have put a different attorney general in,” Trump said in April. “So he made what I consider to be a very terrible mistake for the country.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.