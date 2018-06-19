FBI official Peter Strzok ‘escorted’ from FBI building, lawyer confirms

Peter Strzok, the FBI official under fire over a series of anti-Trump text messages, was ‘escorted’ from the FBI building, his lawyer confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.

Strzok's lawyer Aitan Goelman argued that even though his client has "played by the rules," he has been targeted by "unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks."

"All of this seriously calls into question the impartiality of the disciplinary process, which now appears tainted by political influence," a statement from Goelman said. "Instead of publicly calling for a long-serving FBI agent to be summarily fired, politicians should allow the disciplinary process to play out free from political pressure."

"Despite being put through a highly questionable process," Goelman continued, "Pete has complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the buidling as part of the ongoing internal proceedings."

