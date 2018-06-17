Trump rebukes Schumer's claim that North Korea nuclear summit was 'all cattle and no hat'

President Trump on Sunday strongly rebuked Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's claim that the North Korean nuclear summit was "all cattle and no hat," and also took aim at critics who said his G7 meeting with other world leaders was marked by tension and hostility.

The president's broadside against the New York Democrat followed a speech Schumer delivered on the Senate floor last week, when he used an apparent variation on the Texas saying “all hat and no cattle" to mock Trump's accomplishments at the Singapore summit.

"Chuck Schumer said 'the Summit was what the Texans call all cattle and no hat,'" Trump wrote. "Thank you Chuck, but are you sure you got that right? No more nuclear testing or rockets flying all over the place, blew up launch sites. Hostages already back, hero remains coming home & much more!"

The tweet came the same day that Schumer, a staunch Democrat, uncharacteristically praised Trump's decision this week to impose major tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion.

“China takes total advantage of the United States," Schumer said in an interview. "They steal our intellectual property using cyber theft.

“It’s going to take a little bit of toughness at the beginning," he added. "China will bark back. But they need us more than we need them — President Trump is right about that — and we should be strong. So I thought what he did on China is right."

Trump on Sunday also re-posted one of his tweets from last week that contained multiple, previously unreported photographs from the G7 summit showing Trump smiling and seeming comfortable with other world leaders.

"I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement -- where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for!" Trump wrote.

The more cheery photos were a response to a widely circulated shot of Trump at the G7 with an apparently obstinate facial expression, as a seemingly exasperated Angela Merkel looked on -- a scene that the president says has been unfairly taken out of context.

On Sunday morning, he appended to his re-posted tweet an exhortation to the media: "Please clear up the Fake News!"