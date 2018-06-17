Peter Strzok, FBI agent pulled from Mueller probe over anti-Trump texts, open to testify to Congress

A top FBI agent who was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation after the discovery of anti-Trump texts he sent to his mistress is willing to testify before Congress about his actions, his attorney confirmed Sunday.

Aitan Goelman, the attorney for Peter Strzok, told The Washington Post that his client would not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and would be willing to testify without an immunity deal.

"[Strzok] thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured," Goelman said, "and he wants an opportunity to remedy that."

When contacted by Fox News, Goelman confirmed the statement he gave to the Post was accurate.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told "Fox & Friends" Sunday morning that his panel had requested that Strzok appear "for quite some time now."

"If an agreement is not reached in the next day or so to produce him voluntarily, we will issue [a] subpoena early this week," Goodlatte said.

The reported offer to testify came three days after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote that Strzok's messaged conversations with FBI attorney Lisa Page created the appearance that investigative decisions were motivated by bias against then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In the most notorious exchange, from August 2016, Strzok texted Page that "we'll stop" Trump from becoming president.

Horowitz cited numerous exchanges between Strzok and Page, who were in a romantic relationship, but ultimately concluded that there was no evidence that anti-Trump bias played a role in the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Strzok was a lead investigator on the Clinton case and later worked on the Russia investigation, but was removed from the Mueller probe last year after the Justice Department inspector general's office brought the texts to Mueller's attention.

