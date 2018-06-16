Trump says IG report 'totally destroys' Comey, reveals 'dark and dangerous period' in US history

President Trump on Saturday said that the Department of Justice inspector general report on the Hillary Clinton email probe "totally destroys" former FBI Director James Comey -- and describes a “dark and dangerous period” in U.S. history.

The report, released Thursday, faults a number of FBI and DOJ officials for their conduct relating to the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server when she served as secretary of state.



In particular it called Comey’s actions in the case “insubordinate” in relation to his decision to make a public announcement in July 2016, in the heat of a presidential campaign, recommending against prosecuting Clinton.

IG REPORT ON CLINTON EMAIL PROBE REVEALS FBI AGENT'S 'STOP'-TRUMP TEXT, CALLS COMEY 'INSUBORDINATE'



The report also revealed text messages between agent Peter Strzok and colleague Lisa Page in which Strzok vows to “stop” Trump becoming president. Strzok, who was romantically involved with Page, was a lead investigator on the Clinton case and later worked the Russia probe before being removed.



“The IG Report totally destroys James Comey and all of his minions including the great lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who started the disgraceful Witch Hunt against so many innocent people,” Trump said Saturday.



Trump added that: “It will go down as a dark and dangerous period in American history.”



Comey responded to the report on Thursday by tweeting that he believes the “conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some.”

"I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some," he said.

“People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently,” he added.

But Trump has ramped up his language on the report and has trained his sights on Comey in particular. On Friday he said the report was a “total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly the FBI.”

In an interview with “Fox & Friends" Friday, he went a step further and described Comey as the "ringleader of this whole den of thieves.”

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.

