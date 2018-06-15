Trump blasts 'Fake News Media' for G7 reporting, posts photos of smiling at summit

President Trump hit back at criticisms over his interactions with world leaders at the G7 summit last weekend in Canada, claiming Friday on Twitter that the “fake news media” were “once again, WRONG!”

“I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement - where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for,” the president wrote alongside a series of photos that showed smiling interactions with the German chancellor and other leaders.

Those images were in stark contrast to a viral photo of Trump at the summit which showed what appeared to be a frustrated Merkel leaning in toward the president and national security advisor John Bolton. Trump, smirking, had his arms crossed in the photo.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau butted heads during the summit over tariffs. During the event the president agreed to participate in a group statement on trade - only to reverse course after Trudeau criticized Trump's tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

At that event - which occurred after Trump had already left - the prime minister said that Canada wouldn't be "pushed around" by the U.S. The declaration led to a subsequent tweetstorm from the president in which he lamented that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade."

He also hit Merkel for Germany's contributions to NATO.

But on Friday, Trump dismissed concerns that his relationships with the other leaders had turned sour.

“The Fake News Media said that I did not get along with other Leaders at the #G7Summit in Canada,” Trump wrote. “They are once again, WRONG!”

Trump also tweeted a photo of “great discussions” he had at the summit with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and E.U. Council President Donald Tusk.