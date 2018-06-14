Trump blasts Russia allegations as 'pile of garbage'

It didn’t take President Trump long after his return from Singapore to resume his bashing of the Russia investigation, Thursday calling the underlying allegations a “pile of garbage,” and blasting Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Democrats for pushing the “phony crime” of collusion.

The president returned Wednesday from his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump returned to his usual public criticism of the Russia investigation by mid-day Thursday.

“Now that I am back from Singapore, where we had a great result with respect to North Korea, the thought process must sadly go back to the Witch Hunt, always remembering that there was No Collusion and No Obstruction of the fabricated No Crime,” Trump tweeted.

Minutes later, he went further to set up a perceived scenario.

“So, the Democrats make up a phony crime, Collusion with the Russians, pay a fortune to make the crime sound real, illegally leak (Comey) classified information so that a Special Counsel will be appointed, and then Collude to make this pile of garbage take on life in Fake News!” Trump tweeted.

The president was referring to former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to share notes memorializing conversations with Trump with his friend, Columbia University Law Professor Daniel Richman. Comey testified last year that he shared the memo with Richman to leak to The New York Times in an effort to spur the appointment of a special counsel to investigate any Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

Last year, Richman told Fox News that of the seven memos Comey wrote, he was given four. This year, The Wall Street Journal reported that at least two of the memos Comey shared have been found to contain material now deemed classified.

Richman is now serving as Comey’s attorney.

The president’s tweets came just hours before the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz was slated to release his highly-anticipated report expected to reveal whether "certain underlying investigative decisions” in the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server “were based on improper considerations.”

Both Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, have been fired from the bureau. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned this week that he was open to more firings, should names be implicated in the report.