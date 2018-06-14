Seven highlights from bombshell IG report On Clinton email probe

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's bombshell report on the DOJ and FBI's actions during the Hillary Clinton email probe takes particular aim at key figures who, until now, have mostly escaped official censure for their conduct while in office.

The DOJ watchdog reviewed a variety of critical decisions over the course of the investigation -- including how authorities conducted the summer 2016 interview with Hillary Clinton, and why top FBI and DOJ officials with political connections didn't immediately recuse themselves from the probe.

Horowtiz's report also outlines new information concerning apparent bias at the FBI and DOJ that he says undermines the public trust in each agency.

Some of the key takeaways from the report include:



1. New texts between FBI lovers Strzok and Page were 'disappointing' and cast a shadow over the integrity of the entire Clinton email probe

Anti-Trump text messages between special counsel Lisa Page and FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok damaged the integrity of the entire Clinton email probe, Horowitz writes.



The report unearths striking new messages between the pair that were sent and received on government devices, including one in which Strzok vows to "stop" Trump from being elected just months before the presidential election.

On August 8, 2016, the IG found, Page asked Strzok “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” and Strzok replied “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it."

While Horowitz notes that there is no available evidence that political considerations directly impacted investigative decisions in the Clinton probe, and that Strzok was not the "sole" decision maker on any key investigative actions, he concludes the officials' behavior was still highly inappropriate.

"We recognize that these text and instant messages cast a cloud over the FBI’s handling of the Midyear investigation and the investigation’s credibility," the IG report says.

"That these employees used an FBI system or device to express political views about individuals affected by ongoing investigations for which they were responsible was particularly disappointing in comparison to their colleagues on the Midyear investigative team who, based on the emails, notes, memoranda, and other materials we reviewed, conducted themselves with professionalism during a difficult and high-pressure investigation," the IG adds.

Horowitz also flags additional texts between the lovers that he calls 'notable,' including one in which Page admits the two used their FBI phones to conceal their extramarital affair from their spouses.

On April 1, 2016, Page texted Strzok: “So look, you say we text on that phone when we talk about hillary because it can’t be traced, you were just venting bc you feel bad that you’re gone so much but it can’t be helped right now.” Page told us that this was an example of why she and Strzok used their work phones to conceal their affair from their spouses.

Page then told the IG: “[T]hat [text message] follows us communicating personally on our personal phones, and his wife inquiring what it is he was doing. And so my saying, tell her we’re talking about Hillary is not in fact because we were talking about Hillary, but coming up with an explanation for him to provide his wife with respect to why we were on that phone.”

"The damage caused by their actions ... goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral factfinding and political independence." - DOJ IG report

2. Three additional, unnamed FBI agents who worked on the probe are under scrutiny for anti-Trump bias



Strzok and Page are not the only FBI officials who evidenced anti-Trump bias during the Clinton email probe, Horowitz notes in the report.



The watchdog identified three other unnamed individuals, including two agents and one FBI attorney, who made "statements of hostility toward then candidate Trump and statements of support for candidate Clinton," and improperly mixed "political opinions" with case-related discussions.



"Instant messages exchanged between Agent 1, who was one of the four Midyear case agents, and Agent 5, who was a member of the filter team," as well as "instant messages sent by FBI Attorney 2, who was assigned to the Midyear investigation," are specifically flagged in the IG report.

The filter team was assigned to review documents for potential privilege issues, such as attorney-client matters.



"We found that the conduct of these five FBI employees brought discredit to themselves, sowed doubt about the FBI’s handling of the Midyear investigation, and impacted the reputation of the FBI," the IG said. "The conduct by these employees cast a cloud over the FBI Midyear investigation and sowed doubt the FBI’s work on, and its handling of, the Midyear investigation. Moreover, the damage caused by their actions extends far beyond the scope of the Midyear investigation and goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral factfinding and political independence."



Again, the IG report notes that it is unable to connect the officials' apparent political bias to specific investigative decisions.

3. Investigators didn't give a good reason for not pursuing laptops and cellphones belonging to Clinton's senior aides

The IG asked investigators why they made no effort to obtain the personal personal devices that Clinton’s senior aides were using at the State Department, since those devices were "potential sources of Clinton's ... classified emails" or places where unauthorized classified emails were being stored.

In response, officials on the probe claimed that "the culture of mishandling classified information at the State Department which made the quantity of potential sources of evidence particularly vast" -- a rationale that the IG implied was unconvincing, because investigators could simply have obtained personal devices to a handful of key Clinton aides.

Investigators also claimed the State Department would be the better agency to handle that kind of deep-dive into Clinton's emails.

In the end, the Horowitz concludes that the issue was a "judgment call" and that there was no evidence improper political considerations influenced investigators' decision.



4. Despite Clinton connections, fmr. Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik and fmr. Deputy Director Andrew McCabe didn't fully recuse themselves



The IG report focuses on two top investigative officials' connections to Hillary Clinton: ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik.



Kadzik exercised "poor judgment" by failing to immediately recuse himself as the Clinton probe unfolded, even after he sought employment for his son at her campaign, the watchdog writes.

Additionally, Kadzik's decision to provide Clinton campaign chair John Podesta the schedule for a court-ordered release of some of Clinton's emails "raised a reasonable question about his ability to act impartially on Clinton-related matters in connection with his official duties" -- even though it later became clear the information was public.

Horowitz also notes that Kadzik didn't fully honor his supposed recusal in November 2016.

"Though Kadzik said he told his deputies ... that he was recused, emails show that Kadzik subsequently sent and received emails about Clinton-related matters," Horowitz writes.



Meanwhile, McCabe, whose wife Jill has ties to then-Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and unsuccessfully sought a state Senate seat in Virginia in 2015 as a Democrat, was not obligated to recuse himself during the probe, the IG report finds.

Nevertheless, Horowitz writes that when McCabe did recuse himself a week before the 2016 election, he also failed to "fully comply with his recusal in a few instances" related to the Clinton Foundation probe.



The IG noted that the FBI failed to recognize the potential conflicts of interest posed by McCabe's connections, and suggests that the agency enact a "system for reviewing campaign donations" -- such as the $675,288 received by Jill McCabe's campaign committee from McAuliffe's PAC and the Virginia Democratic Party.



5. 'Insubordinate' Ex-FBI Director James Comey repeatedly violated policy and inaccurately described the legal situation surrounding Clinton's emails

Former FBI head James Comey had an apparently strong desire to avoid confronting authority figures with his concerns about their behavior, even as he nurtured a habit of going around the chain of command and violating long-standing departmental policies, the IG report finds.



In testimony before Congress and elsewhere, for example, Comey claimed that he had been pressured by former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch to call the Clinton investigation a "matter" in 2015, rather than an investigation.



But Horowitz notes that others present who heard Lynch's instruction did not interpret her as trying to downplay the investigation, but instead to standardize language for personnel purposes. Perhaps more significantly, the IG report finds that Comey seems to have kept his concerns entirely to himself.



"Remarkably, Comey never told Lynch or [Sally] Yates that this (or any other) incident raised questions about Lynch’s impartiality in his mind, or that such concerns might influence his actions in handling the case," the watchdog writes.



Comey, who President Trump has called a "sime ball," also failed to act appropriately on his concerns about the infamous airport tarmac meeting between then-Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in the waning days of the email probe, according to Horowitz.



"Comey never raised his concerns about the tarmac meeting with [Sally] Yates or requested that Lynch recuse herself," the watchdog notes. "Instead, Comey viewed the tarmac meeting as a justification for proceeding with his existing plan to act alone. ... We found it troubling that Comey would have formed views about Lynch’s inability to participate in or credibly decline prosecution of the Midyear investigation, yet never once raised them with Lynch or Yates."



But the IG's most substantial criticisms of Comey centers around his decision to stage a dramatic press conference in the summer of 2016, in which he announced that "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, even as he acknowledged she had been "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information."

"Comey’s unilateral announcement was inconsistent with Department policy, usurped the authority of Attorney General, and did not accurately describe the legal position of the Department prosecutors," the IG report writes.



The ex-FBI director made a similarly "serious error in judgment" by sending a letter to Congress announcing the reopening of the Clinton probe just days before the 2016 presidential election, according to the report.



Horowitz continues: "Much like with his July 5 announcement, Comey engaged in ad hoc decisionmaking based on his personal views even if it meant rejecting longstanding Department policy or practice.

"We found that it was extraordinary and insubordinate for Comey to conceal his intentions from his superiors, the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, for the admitted purpose of preventing them from telling him not to make the statement, and to instruct his subordinates in the FBI to do the same."



The rebuke was a particularly scathing one for Comey, who has cultivated his image as a responsible and strong leader since leaving office.

6. Former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch made errors in judgment during the Clinton probe

Horowitz also charges that Lynch similarly made multiple errors in judgment during the probe.



The DOJ watchdog was especially critical not just of Lynch's decision to hold court with the president on the Phoenix tarmac, but also her decision to retain involvement in the probe despite the appearance of bias.

"Although we found no evidence that Lynch and former President Clinton discussed the Midyear investigation or engaged in other inappropriate discussion during their tarmac meeting on June 27, 2016, we also found that Lynch’s failure to recognize the appearance problem created by former President Clinton’s visit and to take action to cut the visit short was an error in judgment," the IG writes.



The report continues: "We further concluded that her efforts to respond to the meeting by explaining what her role would be in the investigation going forward created public confusion and did not adequately address the situation."

In attempting to clamp down on widespread public outrage, Lynch vowed to accept whatever the FBI's decision was concerning whether to prosecute Clinton. But despite her public claims, the IG report notes, Lynch was still very much involved in the investigation.



"[W]e found that Lynch, having decided not to recuse herself, retained authority over both the final prosecution decision and the Department’s management of the Midyear investigation, including whether to respond to Comey’s call to her on the morning of July 5 by instructing him to share his statement with her."



7. FBI agents' actions surrounding the DOJ/FBI interview of Hillary Clinton were 'inappropriate' and created appearance of bias

Lisa Page, the Special Counsel to the Deputy Director of the FBI, sent messages to FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, ex-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and another FBI employee suggesting that the agency limit the number of people attending the critical in-person interview with Clinton as the investigation wrapped up, the IG report says.

Page's chief consideration was that Clinton would be angry at the FBI upon becoming president, which the IG flags as an "inappropriate" consideration.

“[S]he might be our next president," Page wrote, in urging that the number of people at the interview be limited to four or six. "The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?”

While the IG report finds that Page's text did not appear to influence the number of attendees at the Clinton interview, since eight officials attended from the FBI and DOJ, the report nonetheless says her considerations were improperly political.

"Suggesting that investigative decisions be based on this consideration was inappropriate and created an appearance of bias," the IG writes.

Additionally, the IG notes that it was "inconsistent with typical investigative strategy" for the FBI to allow former Clinton chief of staff Cheryl Mills and ex-campaign staffer Heather Samuelson to sit in on the Clinton interview.

"We questioned why the Department and FBI allowed Mills and Samuelson, two percipient witnesses (one of whom, Mills, herself had classified information transit through her unclassified personal email account) attend Clinton’s interview, even if they had also both served as lawyers for Clinton after they left the State Department," the IG wrote.

While the report does not definitively find that political bias motivated the decision to allow Mills and Samuelson in the interview, `it recommends improvements to the DOJ and FBI's handling of similar situations in the future.

"[T]here are serious potential ramifications when one witness attends another witness’s interview," the IG notes.