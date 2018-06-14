Maryland man charged for threatening to 'rid the world' of Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris

A 19-year-old Maryland man is facing a lengthy prison term for allegedly making death threats against Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders, newly unsealed court documents reveal.

Nicholas Bukoski is behind bars Thursday following an appearance in U.S. District Court a day earlier over two counts of threatening to assault and murder a United States official and three counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

“Senator, I would watch your back as you’re out today … You wouldn’t want to be caught off guard when I use my second amendment protected firearm to rid the world of you, you stupid, crazy old fool…” Bukoski wrote in a chilling Instagram message directed at the office of Sanders, I-Vt., in March, according to federal court documents viewed by Fox 5 DC.

Minutes after Bukoski made the alleged threat, a similar warning was sent to staff for Harris, D-Calif., the documents added.

They also said the Crofton man called in to the D.C. police department’s tip line to make a threat against attendees of the “March for Our Lives” gun control rally in late March.

“I am intending to send the message that gun control, bomb control, or any other kind of weapons control will not stop attacks, it is an issue of the heart. My heart is messed up and evil, and part of me wants to see people suffer,” Bukowski said, according to Fox 5 DC.

Bukowski first appeared in court on June 8, but he already was being held on separate charges in Maryland for arson and armed robbery after being accused of setting fires in Crofton and Gambrills and robbing a 7-Eleven store there with a knife in January.

He could face decades in prison for the state charges and many more years on the federal ones, Fox 5 DC reported.