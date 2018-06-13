Trump slams 'phony' Claire McCaskill in dust-up over private plane, endorses her GOP rival

President Trump slammed Sen. Claire McCaskill as a "phony" on Twitter Wednesday after the Missouri Democrat admitted that she'd used a private plane on an RV tour across the state last month.

McCaskill is seeking a third Senate term and is expected to face Republican Josh Hawley, Missouri's attorney general, in a race that will be closely watched as the GOP tries holding onto a Senate majority.

"Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state," Trump tweeted. "RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony!"

Trump added that Hawley "should win big, and has my full endorsement." Before facing McCaskill, Hawley must defeat a handful of Republican competitors in the Aug. 7 primary.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported that McCaskill's single-engine turboprop plane followed the route the senator's RV ostensibly took across Missouri on the first two days of a "Veterans for Claire" tour on May 29-30.

After the report was published, McCaskill told Politico that she'd "added some stops with the use of the plane, but I was on the RV so much that the broken door drove me crazy.

"Anybody could have followed me," the senator added. "They could have seen when I got off the RV and when I went and got on the airplane."

According to the Free Beacon, McCaskill's campaign claimed that it had traveled 700 miles on the RV during the three-day tour.

Trump won Missouri by 18 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. McCaskill defeated Republican Todd Akin by 15 percentage points to win re-election to the Senate in 2012.