Trump calls 'fake news media' America's biggest enemy in wake of Singapore summit

Having apparently defanged the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, President Trump on Wednesday identified the biggest remaining threat to the Republic: The "fake news media."

Trump, just back in Washington after his historic sitdown in Singapore with Kim Jong Un, blasted the press - and two TV news organizations in particular - for failing to grasp the enormity of the event.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN," Trump tweeted hours after touching down stateside. "They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

Trump and Kim agreed to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula while meeting face-to-face this week, a stunning turn of events that followed more than a year of insults, threats and saber-rattling between the leaders.

“Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea," Trump also tweeted. "President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer—sleep well tonight!”

Trump, as part of the historic summit, reversed a longstanding U.S. policy, calling for an end to U.S. military drills on the Korean Peninsula, saying he wants to bring U.S. troops home from the region at some point, though noted it was “not part of the equation right now.”

“We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should,” Trump said after his meeting with Kim.

On Wednesday, after landing in New York, Trump underscored the importance of ending military drills on the border.

“We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith—which both sides are!” Trump tweeted.

But many in the media have criticized the president’s comments, and all aspects of his meeting with Kim, from style to substance.

CNN this week criticized the president for serving Kim a menu that was too upscale. The outlet’s national security analyst suggested the Trump administration legitimized Kim by releasing the details of the menu served during the summit, noting that it put Kim on “equal footing with other world leaders, which is what he wants.”

ANTI-TRUMP MEDIA MEMBERS TURN INTO BITTER BETTYS OVER HISTORIC SUMMIT WITH KIM JONG UN

CNN host Don Lemon suggested the meal served to Trump and Kim sounded “very expensive.”

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, now an MSNBC contributor, called the summit a “spectacle.”

MSNBC's Trump-bashing prime time host Rachel Maddow suggested Trump should never have granted Kim a meeting.

"I don't think we should sugarcoat what the president has done here by agreeing to this meeting. North Korea is the most repressive dictatorship on Earth, arguably,” Maddow said.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos referred to Trump as “President Chump” before correcting himself during the network’s summit coverage, while NBC’s Andrea Mitchell said that Trump agreeing to meet has made Kim look like a “rock star.”

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told Fox News that the mainstream media is being “dishonest.”



Fox News’ Brian Flood and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.