Meadows, Jordan unveil resolution asking for documents in FBI-DOJ probe

Two leaders of the conservative House Freedom Caucus unveiled a non-binding resolution Wednesday asking the Justice Department to turn over documents related to investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election.

The resolution crafted by Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, says it is "the sense of the Congress" that the DOJ should "provide certain documents in its possession" within seven days of the resolution's adoption.

It is unlikely that the House will actually consider the resolution, which does not compel the Justice Department to provide the documents. However, the effort by Meadows and Jordan could serve as a precursor to future actions against the Justice Department -- including an attempt to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The resolution notes that Rosenstein "appears to have threatened to subpoena the calls and emails of the [House] Intelligence Committee staff in retaliation for requesting documents and investigation the Department of Justice."

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Rosenstein threatened to "subpoena" emails, phone records and other documents from lawmakers and staff on the House Intelligence Committee during a closed-door meeting in January. Rosenstein is overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election.

The FBI and DOJ have disputed the accounts of the meeting in emails provided to Fox News, with the Justice Department denying that Rosenstein threatened anyone with a criminal investigation.

"The Deputy Attorney General was making the point—after being threatened with contempt — that as an American citizen charged with the offense of contempt of Congress, he would have the right to defend himself, including requesting production of relevant emails and text messages and calling them as witnesses to demonstrate that their allegations are false," a Justice Department official told Fox News. "That is why he put them on notice to retain relevant emails and text messages, and he hopes they did so. (We have no process to obtain such records without congressional approval.)"

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday that he was "confident" that Rosenstein "did not improperly threaten anyone on that occasion."

On Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Jordan said he was "flabbergasted" by what Sessions had said.

"I mean, what is the attorney general saying?" Jordan asked rhetorically. "Rod Rosenstein was threatening members of the House Intelligence Committee for doing their job, for trying to get answers for the American people and the attorney general says, 'that’s okay, we're doing just fine'?"

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.