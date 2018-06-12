Want to see the very video Trump showed Kim during their Singapore sitdown?

Following the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video that was shown to Kim during their historic Singapore sitdown.

The video, “A Story of Opportunity,” begins with various images highlighting both American and North Korean culture and seems to be a trailer of what’s envisioned as a lasting product of the summit.

“History may appear to repeat itself for generations, cycles that never seem to end,” the narrator intones. “There comes a time where only a few are called upon to make a difference, but the question is, what difference will the few make?” he says as images of Trump and Kim appear.

More images are seen, of Kim crossing through the infamous Demilitarized Zone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, another historic first for the strongman's Hermit Kingdom.

“Two men, two leaders, one destiny. A story about a special moment in time when a man is presented with one chance that may never be repeated -- what will he choose?”

Pictures of missiles returning to launch pads, satellite images of the Korean Peninsula lighting up and time lapses of a city building suggest the two leaders, Trump and Kim, deciding to move forward instead toward global progress.

“Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen, a great life or more isolation?” the narrator asks in comments that appear to be directed toward Kim.