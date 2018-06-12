South Carolina Gov. McMaster struggles to avoid GOP primary runoff

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was battling to avoid a runoff vote in Tuesday's Republican primary, despite the endorsement of President Trump.

With 45 percent of the precincts reporting, McMaster had 45 percent of the vote, compared to 25 percent for businessman John Warren and 23 percent for attorney Catherine Templeton. McMaster must achieve at least 50 percent of the vote to avoid a June 26 runoff.

On the Democratic side, longtime state Rep. James Smith was projected to easily defeat attorney Marguerite Willis and consultant Phil Noble. Smith, a 22-year veteran of the South Carolina legislature, had led his rivals in fundraising, but recent polling showed many voters had yet to make up their minds.

McMaster is seeking his first full term after succeeding Nikki Haley, whom Trump nominated to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. As lieutenant governor in 2016, McMaster was the first statewide elected official to announce his support for Trump ahead of South Carolina's early presidential primary (Haley endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio).

Trump returned the favor over the weekend, tweeting that McMaster had his "full endorsement"

For the past year and a half, McMaster been able to develop the mantle of an incumbent, tallying up economic-development announcements and championing issues aligned with the president's priorities, such as clamping down on "sanctuary cities" and restricting funding for groups affiliated with abortions. South Carolina has no "sanctuary cities."

But Warren and Templeton have both positioned themselves as outsiders, banking on voters' desire to elect political newcomers. Templeton twice served in Haley's administration but has never pursued elected office. Warren, a former Marine from Greenville, is new to politics entirely. Templeton has essentially matched McMaster in fundraising, while Warren has contributed more than $3 million toward his own effort.