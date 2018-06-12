South Carolina Gov. McMaster projected to face GOP primary runoff

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was projected to face a runoff vote in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary, despite the endorsement of President Trump.

With 55 percent of the precincts reporting, McMaster had 45 percent of the vote, compared to 26 percent for businessman John Warren and 22 percent for attorney Catherine Templeton.

Those results mean McMaster will meet Warren, a businessman and former Marine who contributed more than $3 million to his own campaign, in the runoff on June 26.

On the Democratic side, longtime state Rep. James Smith was projected to easily defeat attorney Marguerite Willis and consultant Phil Noble. Smith, a 22-year veteran of the South Carolina legislature, had led his rivals in fundraising, but recent polling showed many voters had yet to make up their minds.

McMaster is seeking his first full term after succeeding Nikki Haley, whom Trump nominated to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. As lieutenant governor in 2016, McMaster was the first statewide elected official to announce his support for Trump ahead of South Carolina's early presidential primary (Haley endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio).

Trump returned the favor over the weekend, tweeting that McMaster had his "full endorsement."

For the past year and a half, McMaster been able to develop the mantle of an incumbent, tallying up economic-development announcements and championing issues aligned with the president's priorities, such as clamping down on "sanctuary cities" and restricting funding for groups affiliated with abortions. South Carolina has no "sanctuary cities."

But Warren was able to position himself as an outsider, banking on voters' desire to elect political newcomers.

South Carolina was one of three states holding gubernatorial primaries Tuesday night, along with Maine and Nevada. Maine's primary saw no fewer than 11 candidates -- four Republicans and seven Democrats -- battling for the right to succeed term-limited Gov. Paul LePage.

Maine's gubernatorial election was also notable for the debut of ranked-choice voting, in which voters ordered their preferred candidate from first to last. If no candidate was able to garner a majority, ballots would be shipped to the state capital in August so election officials could winnow down the field next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.