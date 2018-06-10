Democratic congressman to Trudeau: Stop 'feuding' with Trump over trade

A Democratic congressman chastised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday for "sabotaging" trade negotiations as the fallout from this weekend's tense G7 summit continues, lending President Trump some bipartisan support as the war of words between the two countries escalates.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., accused Trudeau of endangering the economies of both the U.S. and Canada.

"While I have serious concerns about President Trump’s approach to trade talks with Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau has placed our trade relationship with Canada at risk by publicly feuding with President Trump on the world stage," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

"I have every desire to see our negotiations with Canada continue productively and beneficially, but Prime Minister Trudeau is sabotaging that cause by driving both sides into their corners instead of encouraging a more diplomatic dialogue," Krishnamoorthi continued.

TOP WH ADVISER: THERE'S A 'SPECIAL PLACE IN HELL' FOR TRUDEAU

The Illinois Democrat acknowledged that Trudeau's tough talk with Trump may play well domestically, but said it would have longer-term negative implications.

"Prime Minister Trudeau may reap some political benefit through feuding with President Trump, but by engaging with the president on the terms he has so far, instead of on mutually productive ones, he is imperiling the economic well-being of millions of Canadians and Americans," he added.

As President Trump was leaving the G7 summit onboard Air Force One, Trudeau held a press conference in which he said that Canada would not be "pushed around" by the U.S. on trade.

The move infuriated White House staff on Air Force One, because Trudeau had sent more conciliatory signals while meeting with Trump in person during the summit, according to White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Navarro said on "Fox News Sunday."

"And that's what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference," he continued. "That's what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did. And that comes right from Air Force One."

Trump reacted swiftly onboard Air Force One as it traveled to Singapore for the historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

Trump tweeted: "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!

He followed up by tweeting: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"