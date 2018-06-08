Mueller files new charges against Manafort, associate

Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed new charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an associate on Friday, accusing them of obstructing justice in the investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates in 2016.

The latest indictment against Manafort adds an associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, 48, of Moscow. Both were charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, according to federal court filings.

“From in or about and between February 23, 2018, and April 2018, both dates being approximate and inclusive, within the District of Columbia and elsewhere, the defendants Paul J. Manafort Jr., and Konstantin Kilimnik knowingly and intentionally attempted to corruptly persuade another person, to wit: Persons D1 and D2, with intent to influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding,” the filing, signed by Mueller, read.

The third superseding indictment against Manafort comes days after Mueller accused the former campaign chairman of witness tampering.

Prosecutors working for Mueller this week requested that the judge overseeing the case revoke or revise an order for Manafort to be placed on pretrial release. They also said an associate of Manafort’s tried to contact a potential witness more than once.

A Manafort spokesman fired back at the request.

“Mr. Manafort is innocent and nothing about this latest allegation changes our defense. We will do our talking in court,” the spokesman said.

According to documents filed in federal court in D.C., Manafort reached out to the would-be witnesses in February after his superseding indictment was unsealed. Among other claims, the indictment accused Manafort of secretly paying European ex-politicians to lobby on behalf of Ukraine’s pro-Russian government in the U.S. without registering, dubbed the “Hapsburg” group by Manafort.

Mueller said the individuals Manafort tried to contact, referred to only as “D1” and “D2” were “principals of a public-relations company [who] acted as intermediaries between Manafort…co-defendant Richard Gates, and the Hapsburg group.”

According to Mueller’s request, Manafort tried to make at least three phone calls and sent at least two encrypted text messages to D1 “in an effort to secure materially false testimony concerning the activities of the Hapsburg group.”

Manafort allegedly told Person D1 on Feb. 26, “We should talk. I have made clear that [the Hapsburg group] worked in Europe.” That text also linked to a Business Insider story with the headline: “Former European leaders struggle to explain themselves after Mueller claims Paul Manafort paid them to lobby for Ukraine.”

The document said that D1 was trying to avoid contact with Manafort and "understood Manafort's outreach to be an effort to 'suborn perjury'" because he believed from his experience that the Hapsburg Group lobbied in the United States and knew that Manafort knew that as well.

The documents added that a longtime Manafort associate, referred to as "Person A," tried to contact D2 in the days after the superseding indictment was unsealed.

In earlier filings, Person A has referred to Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime Manafort associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.

"My friend P is trying to reach [Person D1] to brief him on what’s going on," Person A texted Person D2 on Feb. 28, adding: "Basically P wants to give him a quick summary that he says to everybody (which is true) that our friends never lobbied in the U.S., and the purpose of the program was EU."

Mueller adds Person A messaged Person D2 again in April to ask for help connecting Manafort with Person D1.

"I tried [Person D1] on all numbers," Person A said, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Person D2 told investigators that Manafort wanted him and Person D1 to "relay a message to the Hapsburg group: if the members of the Hapsburg group were contacted by anyone, they should say that their lobbying and public relations work was exclusively in Europe."

The special counsel says Manafort's actions violate federal law, and therefore violate the terms of his pretrial release.

Despite the latest charges, Manafort’s past charges remain.

“The five previously charged counts against Manfort remain unchanged: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA [Foreign Agent Registration Act] statements, and false statements,” the special counsel’s spokesman said in a statement Friday.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Manafort served as Trump campaign chairman from March 2016 until August 2016, after the Republican National Convention.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain, John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.