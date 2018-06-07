Senate Intel ex-security director indicted on false-statements charges in probe of possible leaks

A former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee was indicted on charges of giving false statements to FBI agents looking into possible leaks of classified information, the Justice Department announced Thursday night.

James A. Wolfe, 58, served as the panel's security director for 29 years, according to the feds.

Earlier Thursday, The New York Times revealed federal investigators had seized years' worth of email and phone records relating to one of its reporters, Ali Watkins. She previously had a three-year romantic relationship with Wolfe, The Times reported, adding that the records covered a period of time before she joined the paper.

