GOP candidate says he'd use '2nd Amendment' against anyone who treats his daughter like Trump 'treats women'

A Republican congressional hopeful said Tuesday he would “use my Second Amendment” if his daughter dated someone who treated her like President Trump “treats women.”

Danny Stockstill, a business owner and Southern Baptist pastor, took the swipe at Trump during a forum with other GOP congressional candidates in Tulsa. He said he would also not allow his son to exhibit similar behavior toward women, Tulsa World reported.

“If my daughter ever dates a man who treated her like he treats women, I’m going to use my Second Amendment,” Stockstill continued. “If I ever find out my son has treated women the way he has, I don’t care how old [my son] is, I’m going to come down on him.”

According to Tulsa World, the candidates were encouraged at the forum to criticize the president.

“If my daughter ever dates a man who treated her like [Trump] treats women, I’m going to use my Second Amendment.” - Danny Stockstill

Stockstill derided Trump’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“I despise the fact he thinks it’s OK to have an affair with a porn star, pay her off and pretend like it doesn’t matter,” Stockstill reportedly said at the forum.

Trump has acknowledged a payment was made to Stormy Daniels in connection with a non-disclosure agreement. However, he continues to deny the affair, tweeting last month that the agreement was only used "to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair."

Stockstill is up against four other candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s 1st congressional district. The seat was left vacant earlier this year after Jim Bridenstine became the newest NASA administrator.

The primary election is later this month. Trump took Oklahoma in the 2016 presidential election, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 36 points.