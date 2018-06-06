Who is Alice Marie Johnson, the great-grandmother Trump is granting clemency to?

President Trump is granting clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was sentenced to a life sentence in prison for non-violent drug charges — just one week after reality television star Kim Kardashian West visited the Oval Office to discuss the case, according to The Associated Press.

The news of Johnson's clemency was first reported by Axios on Wednesday.

Johnson, 63, was arrested in 1993 and convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering in 1996, according to a Mic profile. She became involved with cocaine dealers after she lost her job, her son was killed, she and her husband divorced and her home was foreclosed on, Mic reported in 2013.

According to Mic, Johnson said she did not sell drugs or make deals, though she did admit to acting as an intermediary for those involved, passing along messages. She was given life in prison without parole.

“I did do something wrong,” Johnson previously told HuffPost. “But this [was] a bad choice in my life that has cost me my life.”

In October 2017, Kardashian West shared a video of Johnson’s story to social media, commenting, “This is so unfair.”

She later enlisted her lawyer, Shawn Holley, to work on getting clemency for Johnson and Cyntoia Brown, who is serving life in prison for a murder she committed when she was 16, the New York Daily News reported. Supporters of Brown have said she shot the 43-year-old man because she was afraid for her life and a victim of sex trafficking, according to The Tennessean.

“[Johnson] has been a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release,” Holley has said.

The great-grandmother, who has been in jail for more than 20 years, is aware of Kardashian West’s help and sent the reality television star a thank you note, TMZ reported last year.

“Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family,” Johnson wrote in the letter. “I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off.”

Johnson referenced Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a bus as a “defining moment” in history.

“I believe that history will record that Kim Kardashian had the courage to take a stand against human warehousing and was a key figure in meaningful criminal justice reform becoming a reality," she added.

A Change.org petition in support of clemency for Johnson has more than 271,000 signatures. Johnson had sought a pardon from former President Barack Obama but did not receive one, according to HuffPost.

Kardashian West advocated for Johnson and prison reform during a meeting at the White House in May with Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s adviser and son-in-law.