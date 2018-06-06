Scott Pruitt aide, senior counsel exit: reports

A senior counsel and a top aide for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Wednesday amid growing controversies surrounding the agency.

The agency released a statement confirming that the aide, Millan Hupp, had resigned, a move that comes just days after appearing before a panel of House oversight committee investigating allegations of mismanagement and spending at the EPA.

“Millan has been a valued member of the EPA team from Day 1, serving an integral role in our efforts to take the president’s message of environmental stewardship across the country," Pruitt's statement said. "I’ve had the opportunity to know Millan for the last several years as a colleague, friend and trusted partner. She has done outstanding work in all of her endeavors here and will be sorely missed. I wish her all the best.”

Hupp, Pruitt’s scheduler, appeared before the panel earlier this month to discuss personal errands that Pruitt had her do. This included house hunting, booking a trip for him to the Rose Bowl, and even securing a used Trump-hotel mattress.

Pruitt maintained that any house hunting that was done for him was on personal time.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called the errands a violation of federal law.

According to an administration official, Hupp’s last day will be Friday.

Sarah Greenwalt, a senior counsel at the EPA, has reportedly handed in her resignation as well, The Washington Post reported. The EPA did not immediately comment on her departure.

Pruitt has been confronted by allegations of mismanagement at the EPA.

In an interview with Fox News back in early April, Pruitt was asked to address controversial pay raises for Hupp and Greenwalt that were initially denied by the White House, yet somehow got approved.

“My staff and I found out about it yesterday and I changed it,” Pruitt said at the time. He added that he wasn’t sure who was at fault or who would be held accountable for approving the raises.

Pruitt had asked to bump Greenwalt’s salary to $164,200 from $107,435, and Hupp’s to $114,590 from $86,460.

Pruitt has also been criticized in connextion with the rental of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a prominent oil and gas lobbyist, and the use of first-class travel and luxury hotel suites, among other things.

