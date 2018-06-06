It wasn't McCain joke, but subsequent response, that cost Sadler her WH job

White House communications aide Kelly Sadler was asked to leave not based on her initial comment about Sen. John McCain, but because of her decision to remain quiet thereafter, officials confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Sources told Fox News that the plan was have Sadler make a public apology to the gravely ill Republican senator and his family after news spread that she was overheard saying, “He’s dying anyway,” when talking about McCain’s opposition to President Trump’s pick to lead the CIA.

Sadler strayed away from the public apology and instead stayed quiet.

Meghan McCain, daughter of the cancer-stricken Arizona senator, said that Sadler had apologized to her privately but that she never made a public apology as promised -- details that seem to confirm what officials said was the initial plan after the McCain remark.

Sadler’s departure may also have been connected to a clash with senior White House aide Mercedes Schlapp in front of President Trump.

Fox News learned that during a meeting last month to address leaks coming from the White House, Sadler reportedly told Trump that Schlapp “was one of the worst leakers.”

The decision was eventually made that Sadler had to go.

Schlapp reportedly held the meeting to inform Sadler, who was then offered a number of positons elsewhere in the administration, including communications director for the Peace Corps and deputy communications director at the Commerce Department.

Sources say that Sadler was upset over the news and made the abrupt decision to leave.

Now, she's out of the White House and the administration, but sources say there’s a possibility Sadler could make a return.

