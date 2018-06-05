Primary nail-biter: Pelosi's House hopes rest on home-state battles, as Trump rallies for GOP

President Trump is rallying Republicans voters to “keep our country out of the hands” of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi as voters in eight states hold primaries Tuesday, including in California where the Democratic party’s plan to regain control of the House of Representatives faces a big test.

The most consequential races Tuesday are the House battles playing out in California, with control of Congress at stake. Other states holding primaries are Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa and Montana.

“Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi,” the president tweeted earlier Tuesday as voters cast ballots across the country.

The first polls of the evening to close will be in Alabama, Mississippi and New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET. The latest poll closing time is in California, where voters have until 11 p.m. ET to cast ballots.

Democrats need to flip 23 GOP-held seats to wrest the House majority from Republicans this fall.

California’s “jungle primary” is set up to advance the top two finishers to the general election regardless of party.

5 PRIMARY RACES TO WATCH TUESDAY THAT AREN'T IN CALIFORNIA

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a liberal Democrat, is the clear front-runner in the gubernatorial race, according to recent polls. But the fight for the second spot on the ballot has been fought among a handful of hopefuls – notably former Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Republican businessman John Cox, who appears to be surging after an endorsement from President Trump.

Longtime incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., remains the front-runner in the state’s Senate race despite her failure to secure the California Democratic Party’s endorsement in February. The fight for the second spot on the ballot is between the more liberal Democratic state Sen. Kevin de Leon and Republican James P. Bradley, among others.

But the big question facing Democrats in California on Tuesday is whether their candidates’ enthusiasm could backfire. So many Democratic contenders have jumped into key races – largely running on an anti-Trump platform – that the overload threatens to split the vote and boost Republicans.

Among the targeted Republican House seats is the one held by Republican Rep. Mimi Walters. No Democrat has ever represented Walters’ 45th District in Orange County, but four Democratic candidates are competing for a chance to challenge her in November.

TRUMP TWEETS PRIMARY DAY ENDORSEMENTS

Republican lawmakers in Orange County, meanwhile, are hoping that Democrats crowd themselves out in some of Tuesday’s races. For instance, in the 48th district, which includes Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, Democrats face a potential scenario where two Republicans – and no Democrats – advance to November.

The seat is currently represented by GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, who’s faced criticism over Russia-friendly rhetoric. But if Democrats split the vote too many ways on Tuesday, Republicans could grab the first and second ballot spots under the “jungle primary” system.

Over in California’s 49th district, Democrats see another opportunity in the seat soon to be vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa. They are also eyeing the seat of outgoing Republican Rep. Ed Royce, the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, who has represented the state’s 39th district.

Meanwhile, over in New Jersey, the state’s Senate seat is almost sure to remain safely in the hands of Democrats -- but Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption and bribery case is expected to play a starring role in the general election.

Menendez on Tuesday faces a primary challenger in publisher Lisa McCormick who has said she’s running just to give New Jersey Democrats another option. He is expected to beat her in the primary.

CALIFORNIA PRIMARIES TAKE TOP BILLING IN TUESDAY PRIMARIES

Brian Goldberg, a business owner, and Bob Hugin, a former pharmaceutical executive, are facing off in the Republican primary Tuesday in an effort to take on Menendez. Fox News’ ranks the New Jersey Senate race as “likely Democrat.”

Menendez was accused of accepting a plethora of donations and gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for political influence. His case ended in a mistrial last year after a jury failed to deliver a verdict. He was formally admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee earlier this year.

Democrats are also hoping to turn New Mexico blue in this year’s gubernatorial race. Susana Martinez, the current GOP governor, is term-limited. For the Democrats, Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and entrepreneur Jeff Apodaca are contending for their party’s nomination. For Republicans, Rep. Steve Pearce is running unopposed.

Republican candidates are lining up to challenge Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who represents a state President Trump easily won in 2016. Among the GOP challengers in Tuesday’s primary: state auditor Matt Rosendale, Judge Russ Fagg, state Sen. Albert Olszewski and combat veteran Troy Downing. Fox News’ Power Rankings rate the Montana race as one of eight Senate toss-ups this year.

In Mississippi, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker faces Richard Boyanton, a veteran and businessman, in the GOP primary Tuesday. In a tweet, Trump praised Wicker for having “done everything necessary to Make America Great Again.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocy in California, Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.