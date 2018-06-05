Expand / Collapse search
Judge denies Conyers III's request to be placed on ballot

Associated Press
In this July 16, 2011 photo, John Conyers, III poses with his father Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., in Detroit. John Conyers' resignation from the U.S. House amid sexual harassment allegations unlocks the seat he's held for more than a half-century. The 88-year-old endorsed his son, political neophyte John Conyers III. (Ricardo Thomas /Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT -- A request by former U.S. Rep. John Conyers' son to be included on the Democratic primary ballot for the 13th Congressional District seat has been rejected.

The Detroit News reports that a judge on Tuesday denied John Conyers III's request.

Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett said last month that Conyers III didn't have enough signatures to make it on the Aug. 7 ballot to fill out the final two months of his father's term or for the full term that starts in January.

The younger Conyers challenged Garrett's ruling in court.

His father was first elected in 1964. The 89-year-old stepped down in December, citing health reasons, though several former female staffers had accused him of sexual harassment.

More than a dozen candidates have filed to run for the office.

 